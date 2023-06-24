The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has introduced four online services through the Smart Zambia Institute, aimed at simplifying investment processes and improving access to licenses for investors. The newly launched services include the Investment Certificate of Registration, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Certificate of Registration, the Developer’s Permit for Special Economic Zones, and the MFEZ Operator Permit.

The implementation of these online services has received commendation from the Minister of Commerce, Trade, and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga, who recognized the milestone as a game-changer in attracting investments. In a speech delivered on his behalf by John Mulongoti, Permanent Secretary for Investment and Industrialization, Minister Mulenga highlighted that the digital platform would significantly reduce queues for application submission and approval.

Biemba Maliti, Chairperson of the ZDA Board, expressed the agency’s commitment to positioning Zambia as the top choice for investors. The introduction of these online services aligns with the ZDA’s goal of enhancing efficiency and streamlining processes to create a conducive environment for investment in the country.

Albert Halwampa, Director General of the ZDA, emphasized that the implementation of e-services would enable the agency to process certificates within a 24-hour timeframe. This expedited processing time will contribute to faster turnaround for investors, allowing them to initiate their business activities more swiftly.

Percy Chinyama, National Coordinator of the Smart Zambia Institute, conveyed his institution’s dedication to facilitating service delivery for government agencies while promoting collaboration among various government entities. The introduction of online services is expected to enhance operational efficiency and enable seamless communication between different government departments.

The ZDA’s initiative is a significant step towards improving the ease of doing business in Zambia.