Community Health Action on Prevention, Rehabilitation, and Empowerment (CHAPRE) Outreach Programs’ Press Statement on Police Brutality and the Rule of Law

CHAPRE Outreach Programs expresses disappointment with the Acting Government Spokesperson, Mr. Makozo Chikote, for dismissing claims that Zambia is gradually becoming a Police State. We believe that the concerns about the failure to uphold democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law by law enforcement agencies are valid and should be treated with the necessary seriousness.

The current unprofessional behavior exhibited by law enforcement agencies towards individuals with dissenting views, particularly opposition members, is deeply concerning. It would be inappropriate for the government to support such actions that infringe upon human rights and the rule of law, especially when the President has emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law by these institutions. Misinterpreting honest criticism or exposing wrongdoings of law enforcement agencies as deliberate attempts to glorify suspected criminals or hinder the police from fulfilling their constitutional duties is regrettable. Such statements give the impression that the New Dawn Government is no longer attentive to the people’s concerns.

Therefore, we strongly urge the appointing authority to closely examine the situation within these institutions and take prompt action to prevent further escalation. While we acknowledge the progress made under the New Dawn Government, we believe that the President’s inner circle may not be providing an accurate representation of the reality on the ground. We challenge the President to assemble a capable team that shares his beliefs and party ideologies, a team that focuses on effective governance rather than merely praising him, and one that can contribute to the growth and development of the economy.

Thank you,

CHAPRE Outreach Programs

Chazingwa Daka

Executive Director