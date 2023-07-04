Chipolopolo deputy coach Moses Sichone has named a 23-member final squad for the 2023 COSAFA Cup being staged in South Africa.

Sichone will lead defending champions Zambia at the 26th edition of the regional championship.

Some notables in the squad are goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga, striker Harry Millanzi Junior, Aaron Katebe, Benedict Chepeshi, Kelvin Kapumbu, Kelvin, Kampamba and Fredrick Mulambia.

Zambia is in Group B and will play the first match on July 6 against the Flames of Malawi before facing Comoros three days later.

The final group match will be against Seychelles on July 11 at the Princess Stadium.

The full Team

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Victor Chabu (Nchanga Rangers) and Francis Mwansa (Trident).

Defenders: Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Aaron Katebe (Power Dynamos), Pride Mwansa (Nkwazi), Killian Kanguluma (Kabwe Warriors) Mathews chabala (Nchanga), John Chishimba and Samson Mkandawire (both Zesco).

Midfielders: Kelvin Kapumbu, Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba (both Zesco) Joshua Mutale, Fredrick Mulambia ( both Power), Oliver Lumbiya (Nkana), John Kosamu, Harry Milanzi Jnr (both Buffaloes), Abraham Siankombo (Zanaco) and Patson Kwaitane (Mufurila Wanderers).

Forwards: Albert Kangwanda (Arrows) , Andrew Phiri (MUZA) and Moyela Libamba (Forest Rangers).