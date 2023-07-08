Coach Moses Sichone has lamented Zambia’s poor start to their 2023 COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

Champions Zambia on Thursday opened their cup defense with a 1-0 loss to Malawi following an own goal by experienced defender Aaron Katebe.

In a post match interview, Sichone said Zambia must improve ahead of the last two Group B matches.

“It is a tough evening for us. We wanted to start the tournament on a good note but unfortunately we have lost the game. We just need to work on the mistakes that we made today. We lost a lot of balls more especially in the first half,” Sichone said.

“We have got young players we are trying to expose. Some of them did not do well but we lose as a team.”

Chipolopolo will face Comoros on July 9 and later Seychelles on July 11 to conclude Group B action.

Comoros beat Seychelles 3-0 in the opening Group B match.

Only the top team in each group advances to the semifinals, along with the best-placed runner-up across the three groups.

REMAINING GROUP B FIXTURES

09/07/23, 15h00: Zambia vs Comoros

09/07/23, 18h00: Malawi vs Seychelles

11/07/23, 15h00: Malawi vs Comoros

11/07/23, 15h00: Seychelles vs Zambia