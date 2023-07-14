Solwezi Mayor Remmy Kalepa has refuted allegations labeled against the municipality that it has misappropriated funds amounting to 31 million kwacha.

Mr. Kalepa told a media briefing in Solwezi that the local authority is up to date in running all its projects and has been able to pay the contractors without problems.

He said if what has been reported in social media is true the council would not have been able to give Constituency Development Funds (CDF) to cooperatives, and paying contractors.

Mr. Kalepa said more than 100 cooperatives have received grants from the council and is supporting college students by the same CDF adding that he does not understand where the issue of misappropriation of the K31 kwacha is coming from.

He challenged journalists to do their own investigations and find out the truth.

And when asked why investigative wings of the government closed some offices at the finance department at the council, the Mayor said only auditors from Lusaka visited the local authority to do scheduled auditing and they are waiting for a report.