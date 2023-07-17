Minister of Education Douglas Siakalima says there is need to strengthen production units in schools and ensure they are in alignment with the goals of the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP).

Mr Siakalima emphasized the need for productivity in learning institutions in line with the 8NDP with particular focus on economic growth and job creation.

He said the concept of production units was introduced as a means to generate income in the education sector.

“By revitalizing production units, we are providing a platform for the learners to gain hands on experience on entrepreneurial activities,” he said

“Zambia’s economic development and job creation heavily depends on the growth of small and medium enterprises SMEs,” he added.

The minister said this in a speech read on his behalf by National Science Centre Director Benson Banda at the Northern Province robust Commercial Production Units in Schools seminar held in Kasama.

And Northern Province Dean of Head Teachers Remmy Senkelo who spoke on behalf of the teachers pledged to ensure that production units are viable.

Mr Senkelo said the re-launched production units have come with guidelines which all schools will strive to follow.

“As school managers we will try to ensure that the guidelines are adhered to,” Mr Senkelo said.

Meanwhile, Principal Education Standards Officer Lina Kamanga said the information sharing seminar on production units could not have come at a better time than this.

Ms Kamanga said the District Education Board Secretary’s Offices and teachers have leant a number of things among them finding markets to sell their produce from production units.

“The presentations that were made in the morning have given each and every one of your ideas where to sell your products,” she said.