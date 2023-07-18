The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced that injured Zambia Women’s National Team goalkeeper Hazel Nali may undergo surgery in New Zealand next week. The collaboration between FAZ and the Association of Zambians living in Australia/New Zealand has identified a surgeon who can provide a faster and more convenient solution than the previously proposed option in India.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga revealed that Dr. Munanga Mwandila, a Zambian based in New Zealand and the president of the Association of Zambians in Australia/New Zealand, presented the alternative. The player will be assessed by renowned knee surgeon Professor Bruce Twaddle on July 22, with the possibility of surgery scheduled for July 26.

Kamanga emphasized that the decision was made after consulting with various stakeholders, particularly in the medical field, and in close collaboration with the team medics who have been supporting Nali thus far. The FAZ is confident that the option provided by Zambians in New Zealand will serve the best interests of all parties involved.

The FAZ General Secretary also called for support from the Zambian community as the women’s team prepares for their opening match against Japan at the Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Saturday. Kamanga expressed his satisfaction with the widespread support received and praised the positive energy being spread by Zambians in backing the team.

Additionally, Kamanga extended gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for addressing the team and reaffirming government support for their mission. The President assured that outstanding obligations to the team would be cleared, and the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts fully committed to supporting the Copper Queens in their international assignments.

“We are grateful to the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts for having fully come on board to support the Copper Queens on their international assignments,” Kamanga stated. He also acknowledged President Hichilema’s instrumental role in actualizing the memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Sports and FAZ, which incorporates remuneration for the Copper Queens during international engagements.

The FAZ remains dedicated to ensuring the best possible care and treatment for Hazel Nali, and the collaborative efforts between stakeholders are aimed at her swift recovery. The entire Zambian community, along with football enthusiasts, is encouraged to rally behind the team as they embark on their journey in the upcoming tournament.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER