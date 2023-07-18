The Luwingu Magistrate Court has sentenced a 20 year old of Lupososhi District to six months imprisonment with hard labour for beating up school going children.

Marvel Konkola of Lwenge Village in Senior Chieftainess Chungu’s chiefdom is alleged to have gone on rampage beating up school children at Lwenge primary school in Lupososhi district during break time.

Facts before Luwingu Magistrate Maybin Kapaya were that on June 29 2023 at 12:30 hours the accused person went to Lwenge primary school to watch the drilling of a water borehole but instead picked up a quarrel with some school children.

The annoyed Konkola started chasing children and beating them and ended up assaulting a pupil contrary to section 248 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Magistrate Kapaya has since convicted Konkola for one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

In mitigation Konkola appealed for lenience adding that he learnt something whilst remanded in prison and was remorseful of his action.

In passing judgement, Magistrate Kapaya said the matter was serious and that he had put into consideration the fact that the accused was remorseful and he will be sentenced accordingly.

Magistrate Kapaya said it was a duty of the courts to protect school going children from intruders aiming to disturb school lessons.

He said some children could even stop attending school lessons for fear of being attacked or beaten up by some disgruntled people like Konkola.

Magistrate Kapaya further explained that to deter offenders a stiffer penalty must be imposed to prevent such barbaric acts.

He noted that Konkola was the first offender and sentenced him to six months imprisonment with hard labour with effect from the he was arrested.