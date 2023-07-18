North Western Province Permanent Secretary Colonel Grandson Katambi has expressed concern with the continued increase in the number of Non-Communicable Diseases (NDCS) in the province.

Col Katambi (Rtd) said according to the 2022 Progress Report, NCDS contributed about 5.6 percent in 2021 and 7.6 in 2022 facility morbidities.

Speaking when he opened the Provincial 2024 budgeting process for the Ministry of Health, Col Katambi said the most common NDCs in the province were hypertension, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, cancers and sickle cell anemia.

“The province continues to record an increase in the number of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDS) ; these diseases are part of the top 10 major causes of morbidity and mortality. According to the 2022 Progress Report, NCDS contributed about 5.6 percent in 2021 and 7.6 percent in 2022 facility morbidities,” he said.

Col Katambi also indicated that the burden of malaria continued to be a public health concern in the province.

To counter public health problems Col Katambi outlined a number of key preventive interventions that include in-door residual spraying and provision of Long-Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets (LLITNS) to pregnant and under-five.

He explained that the province reached out to 138,573 households for indoor residual spraying.

The PS revealed that this year 2023 with support from Global Fund, government will distribute 909,250 ITNS in the North western province.

And Col Katambi Katambi however expressed happiness that the province had seen steady progress in selected health indicators, particularly maternal and child health.

“I am happy to report that there has been steady progress in selected health indicators, particularly for maternal and child health. For instance, in 2022, Institutional deliveries supervised by skilled health personnel increased from 52 percent in 2021 to 62 percent in 2022. Similarly, postnatal coverage within 48 hours after delivery increased from 33 percent in 2021 to 41 percent in 2022.

He said the province had also made progress regarding the underweight ratio among the under-five children