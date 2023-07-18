Chipolopolo assistant coach Moses Sichone is delighted to have led Zambia to their record seventh COSAFA Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Lesotho in the final played at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

Forest Rangers forward Moyela Libamba scored the only goal as Zambia retained their crown and moved ahead of Zimbabwe on the all-time winners’ list.

In a post match interview, Sichone said he felt good to lead the local squad as Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant watched the tournament from the stands.

“It is a good feeling. This shows how we worked as a technical bench. Big compliment also to my technical bench, we were a team,” said the ex-Zambia defender.

Sichone hailed Zambia’s latest COSAFA Cup triumph in South Africa.

“A big compliment, we are champions. We have defended the cup and we are taking it back home.”

“A big compliment to the players, they showed good character in the last 20 minutes of the final we fought. That is the team spirit I expected,” Sichone said.