Oxen Energy Trading Limited is earmarked to spend 6.8 Billion Dollars on solar energy programmes in Lufwanyama District on the Copperbelt.

Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo has praised Oxen Trading Limited, saying the company has come at the right time when the country is transforming the economy through job creation for the citizens.

Mr Kasongo says the investment in the electricity sub sector will contribute to the expansion of industries on the Copperbelt as another similar project has been undertaken in the region by the Copperbelt Energy Corporation Company (CECC) which is already producing 33 megawatts of solar energy.

Mr Kasongo was speaking when Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) officers in the company of Oxen Trading Limited officials paid a courtesy call on him in Ndola.

Mr Kasongo pointed out that the setting up of an additional solar power plant in Lufwanyama will stimulate industrial growth in rural areas and create jobs for the local people.

He noted that the area where the Oxen Trading limited company wants to set up a solar power plant is agricultural dominated and the power plant will help to boost irrigation farming which will improve food security and provide a market to neighbouring countries.

Oxen Energy Trading Limited Business Manager, Hongwei Yang said the solar power plant will contribute to job creation for the local people.

ZDA Social Economic Manager, Jones Zulu said from the studies that the company conducted in Lufwanyama, it was discovered that the place is suitable for setting up a solar power plant.