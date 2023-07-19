Cases of measles have started re-emerging in Mpulungu District of Northern Province, District Health Director, Fredrick Mwila has disclosed.

Dr Mwila says recently the ministry conducted a massive measles vaccination campaign to combat the outbreak of the disease, adding that unfortunately the ministry has again started recording new cases.

The district Health Director was speaking during the launch of the measles supplementary immunisations campaign in Mpulungu.

He said it is because of the new outbreak that the government has decided to provide additional measles drugs for the district.

Dr Mwila said the ministry is targeting children from 6 months old to about less than 15 years.

He said the campaign will be conducted in all the health facilities, schools, markets as well as places of public gatherings.

Mpulungu Town Council Secretary, Benson Bweenje has urged Mpulungu residents to take the measles vaccination campaign seriously.

Speaking on behalf of the District Commissioner, Mr. Bweenje said measles is a dangerous disease that needs to be kicked out of the district.

He said it will be unfortunate to find children get the disease when the Government has made efforts to ensure that the pandemic is eradicated.

Mr. Bweenje said the age group chosen to undergo the vaccination campaign is the most affected in the district and once the vaccination is done, it will bring the outbreak to a halt.

“ It is sad to find that Mpulungu and Solwezi are the only two districts affected by the outbreak in the country hence the need for Mpulungu to fight the outbreak,” he said.

Mr. Bweenje encouraged people to support the campaign saying measles is a highly contagious viral disease that mainly affects children under the age of five and leaves a devastating effect on adults if it is not well treated or prevented.