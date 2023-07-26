Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has said the Zambia Women Team needs more exposure after being eliminated from the 2023 FIFA World Cup in New Zealand today.

Debutants Zambia are out of the World Cup after Wednesday morning’s 5-0 defeat to Spain just four days after losing their opening Group C match to Japan 5-0.

In a facebook post, President Hichilema said he takes pride in Shepolopolo Zambia’s performance in their debut World Cup appearance.

“We take immense pride in our Copper Queens’ exceptional performance in their debut World Cup appearance, where they are competing against the world’s best. Although we have faced defeat so far, we recognize that every loss comes with both pain and opportunities for growth. We should commit to building on this valuable experience,” he commented.

“To further develop our team’s capabilities we should provide our girls with more exposure to competitive friendlies and strengthen the women’s domestic league, “President Hichilema added.

Spain and Japan have qualified to the last 16 of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Zambia faces Costa Rica on July 31 in their final Group C match.