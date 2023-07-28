A delegation from Qatar is in the country to explore investment opportunities.

The Qatar delegation is being led by its Head of the Qatar Investment Authority for Africa, Middle East and Africa Sheikh Faisal Bin.

Speaking when the delegation called on President Hakainde Hichilema at State House, Mr. Bin said Qatar wants to explore areas of common interest with Zambia, especially in the areas of Energy, Mining, Agriculture and Hospitality.

Mr. Bin further announced that while in Zambia his team is expected to sign Investment, Promotion and Protection Agreements with the Zambia Development Agency Authority (ZDA) in some specific areas of interest.

And in response, President Hakainde Hichilema has called for an action plan to fast track the implementation of some agreements being signed.

President Hichilema assured the Qatar delegation that Zambia is endowed with various opportunities which can be considered for investment.

Later the Zambian Head of State met another delegation from Maamba Collieries who informed him that the company is in need of about 300 Million Dollars to enable it to successfully embark on the phase 2 expansion project.

And Maamba Collieries Resident Director Ashok Devineni says once the expansion is effected, the company is expected to increase its power generation by an additional 300 megawatts of power.

The meeting was also attended by Energy Minister Peter Kapala.