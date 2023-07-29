President Hakainde Hichilema has wished the people of Zimbabwe peaceful elections as the country goes to the polls on August 23, 2023.

President Hichilema has further urged the people of Zimbabwe to remain peaceful, during and after the elections.

Mr. Hichilema has implored political parties taking part in the August polls to conduct themselves responsibly, by holding peaceful elections.

“We would like to indicate how concerned we are that elections in our countries, region, continent and the world must remain peaceful, free and fair.”

He said this when a special envoy sent by President Emmerson Mnangagwa paid a courtesy call on him at State House.

President Hichilema further urged the people of Zimbabwe to remain united and accept the outcome of the elections.

He said despite the anxiety that comes with elections, especially during the counting period, the people of Zimbabwe must remain calm and respect the wishes of the voters.

He said the wish of Zambia is to forge strong economic relations with Zimbabwe, which is anchored on brotherhood.

The Head of State said this will greatly benefit the two peoples, adding that this will result in strong bilateral cooperation.

President Hichilema reiterated that he was looking forward to seeing strong friendships and partnerships prior and after the elections in Zimbabwe.

And in delivering a special message from President Mnangagwa, ZANU PF Treasurer General Patrick Chinamasa informed President Hichilema that the political environment in the neighboring Zimbabwe is peaceful.

Mr. Chinamasa hoped that the prevailing situation will remain the same during and after the August 23rd polls.

“So far, the political environment is peaceful, it’s our expectation that it will remain peaceful during the campaign,” He said.

He said the livelihoods of the people of Zimbabwe and Zambia are intertwined, hence the call to uphold good neighborliness.

Mr. Chinamasa said Zimbabwe is looking towards being integrated in the operations of the Kazungula bridge.

He hoped that Zambia will support the integration of Zimbabwe’s partnership in the Kazungula border.

Meanwhile Mr. Chinamasa has disclosed that there are two projects that Zimbabwe is pushing in order for them to be implemented for the benefit of the two countries.

He cited the Batoka and the Beira railway line as the two projects that need to be implemented with speed.

He said the Beira railway line will link Zimbabwe to Zambia and hence trade between the two countries.

Mr. Chinamasa said if the two projects are undertaken will further cement the already existing relationship.

The special envoy later held closed door talks with President Hichilema at State House.