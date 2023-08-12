-President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia can learn from South Korea on how that country has rapidly transformed its economy.

President Hichilema noted that Zambia and South Korea were at par when Zambia gained independence in 1964..

Speaking when the South Korea, Foreign Affairs Minister paid a courtesy call on him at State House, Mr Hichilema said the Asian country has done something different from Zambia which the country can learn from.

“How is it that South Korea has moved so fast, so much over the years when we have not. It means they have been doing certain things correctly. We would like to work together in that sphere,” Mr Hichilema said.

The President called on South Korea to take advantage of Zambia’s good agronomic conditions despite climate change.

Mr Hichilema said there is need for the two countries to collaborate in the area of value addition for multiple sectors.

He said Zambian is keen to learn valuable experiences from South Korea in green energy and electric vehicle manufacturing.

The Head of State proposed a general investment agreement that will explore different sectors.

“I propose we execute a framework investment agreement, if I may call it that allows us to move rapidly to transactions in specific sectors. The agreement should open up opportunities on all these areas we have talked about including tourism. South Korea is a mature market in terms of tourism, he said.

South Korea Minister of Foreign Affairs, Park Jin said his country is determined to intensify partnership with Zambia in the area of democracy.

Mr Jin said Zambia’s democracy, human rights record and existence of peace is commendable.

He called on Zambia to support South Korea when they host next year’s Summit for Democracy.

“We are very determined to work closely with Zambia to strengthen democracy as we jointly hosted the Summit for Democracy this year. Korea will host the next summit as well, so we hope for continuation of our excellent partnership in promoting democracy,” Mr Jin said.