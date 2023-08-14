The Chinese Minister of Agriculture, Tang Renjian, has extended a call to Zambian farmers, urging them to ramp up their cultivation of soya beans with the intention of exporting the produce to China. Minister Tang assured Zambian farmers of a guaranteed market, emphasizing that China is eager to purchase substantial quantities of soya beans, regardless of the volume.

Minister Tang conveyed that Zambian farmers need only to prepare their land and engage with experts from the Agricultural Technology Demonstration Center (ATDC) to ensure successful cultivation. He acknowledged the impressive operations of ATDC and indicated the center’s commitment to employing advanced equipment to enhance its delivery of services.

During his visit to the ATDC in Chongwe, Minister Tang, accompanied by Zambian Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo, highlighted China’s reliance on imported soya beans as a staple food item, emphasizing the potential for a mutually beneficial trade partnership.

Agriculture Minister Mtolo expressed the government’s willingness to collaborate with ATDC in fostering increased soya bean cultivation for export. He also appealed for support in conducting soil mapping, a crucial step in optimizing crop growth.

Minister Mtolo underscored the importance of joint ventures, suggesting the involvement of Chinese experts equipped with irrigation and other necessary equipment to aid in achieving a globally significant level of soya bean production in Zambia.

Additionally, Professor Annie Sikwebele, Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Zambia, lauded ATDC’s efforts in establishing an efficient management system to cater to the agricultural needs of the Zambian farming community.