Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has denied assertions by some sections of society that Government issues uncoordinated statements.Ms Kasanda who is also Minister of Information and Media said to the contrary, Government issues coordinated statements stating that there are various channels of communication
The Minister also disclosed that Government is in the process of coming up with a communication handbook.
This strategic initiative aims to streamline communication practices, promote consistency, and enhance the effectiveness of government messaging.
Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs and Interior Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, weighed in on the ongoing investigations surrounding a recent case involving an aircraft, substantial sums of money, and minerals. From Angola, Mr. Mwiimbu addressed the importance of allowing the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) to take the lead in handling the investigation, cautioning government entities against making prejudicial statements that could compromise the integrity of the process.
Refuting claims that the seized plane and minerals have gone missing, Mr. Mwiimbu clarified that the plane remains under DEC’s custody, parked at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. The minerals, on the other hand, are securely held by investigative wings. The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.
Mr. Mwiimbu asserted that the government is committed to non-interference in the ongoing investigation, underlining the significance of upholding due process. He urged the public to refrain from making unsubstantiated comments, as such actions have the potential to jeopardize the investigations.
In a press briefing yesterday, Minister of Mines Hon Paul Kabuswe detailed the role of a team of experts from the Ministry who conducted a thorough analysis of the alleged “gold” bars seized at the airport. The team, comprising the Chief geologist, senior metallurgist, senior chemist, and gemologist, meticulously examined the bars and concluded that they primarily contained Copper and Zinc, along with trace elements of Tin, Osmium, and Nickel.
In short this has contradicted Hon Kasanda. No need to say much.
She also is quoted as “The Minister also disclosed that Government is in the process of coming up with a communication handbook” Why would it be in that process if not for the fact that they have noted the unco-ordinated govt statements
And Jack Mwimbu has directed them to keep quite and thats when she is opening her lying mouth….Zambia look what you voted for….and you can imagine the cargo on Presidential jet….no wonder HH is always traveling doing deliveries of Gold….
Now its UPND vs UPND….let them start fighting and this clearly shows that these morons are busy stealing….Jack Mwimbu knows that Kabuswe is involved ….and HH is a ring leader
Stop splitting hairs.The Minister has generally cautioned against prejudicial statements,not that any particular government agency has been singled out
You want us to describe an elephant by touching its tail? If you don’t want to look at a naked woman, will it mask the fact that the woman is naked?
And this is exactly what bazungu like…they help someone who can be their puppet become President and they come in free with Private jets and steal our minerals….Chushi Kasanda should have been fired long time ago
Uncle Chushi Kasanda. I am surprised to hear from the government spokesperson, thought she was away on very important national duties. A government spokesperson who has never attended a press briefing or been on a live program discussing national affairs or God forbid, taking questions from citizens.
Why would one carry these metals, Copper and Zinc on a plane???
Good question
Kapuswe should be sacked
Chushi kasanda should be sacked
We have Morons in government and these are the people busy talking about PF the party that people voted out to distract us from there stealing.you have been caught pants down while your leader has left country pretending to be on national duties.what a joke of a government
UPND is such a let down….as a non Partisan Patriotic Zambian am very disappointed with HH and his government…the fact that all Government officials are running scared screams volumes…..these guys are looting like no mans business….just listen to them when they’re making statements…incriminating themselves