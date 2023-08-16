Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has denied assertions by some sections of society that Government issues uncoordinated statements.Ms Kasanda who is also Minister of Information and Media said to the contrary, Government issues coordinated statements stating that there are various channels of communication

The Minister also disclosed that Government is in the process of coming up with a communication handbook.

This strategic initiative aims to streamline communication practices, promote consistency, and enhance the effectiveness of government messaging.

Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs and Interior Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, weighed in on the ongoing investigations surrounding a recent case involving an aircraft, substantial sums of money, and minerals. From Angola, Mr. Mwiimbu addressed the importance of allowing the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) to take the lead in handling the investigation, cautioning government entities against making prejudicial statements that could compromise the integrity of the process.

Refuting claims that the seized plane and minerals have gone missing, Mr. Mwiimbu clarified that the plane remains under DEC’s custody, parked at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. The minerals, on the other hand, are securely held by investigative wings. The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

Mr. Mwiimbu asserted that the government is committed to non-interference in the ongoing investigation, underlining the significance of upholding due process. He urged the public to refrain from making unsubstantiated comments, as such actions have the potential to jeopardize the investigations.

In a press briefing yesterday, Minister of Mines Hon Paul Kabuswe detailed the role of a team of experts from the Ministry who conducted a thorough analysis of the alleged “gold” bars seized at the airport. The team, comprising the Chief geologist, senior metallurgist, senior chemist, and gemologist, meticulously examined the bars and concluded that they primarily contained Copper and Zinc, along with trace elements of Tin, Osmium, and Nickel.