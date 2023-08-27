Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba, has implored Zambians living in the diaspora to consider spending their family holidays in their home country-Zambia.
Mr Sikumba says Zambia has magnificent tourism sites that offer a unique experience for both local and international tourists.
Mr Sikumba has since encouraged Zambians living in the diaspora to contribute in growing the country’s economy by spending their holidays in Zambia.
The Minister of Tourism said this last evening during a cultural dinner to mark the close of the Sports Expo and Forum which ran from the 25th to 26th of August 2023.
Mr Sikumba has also called on Zambians living in the diaspora to invest back home.
He said this is the right time that Zambians abroad should invest in various sectors of the economy.
Meanwhile, Mr Sikumba has called for the preservation of the country’s culture.
He said Zambia has a unique culture which the Ministry of Tourism which will continue to market to the outside world.
The Minister meanwhile thanked the Zambia Diaspora Organisation for initiating and organising the first ever Sports Expo and Forum.
He said the level of participation during the two days event is a testament of the power of sport in uniting people.
Mr Sikumba said the Sports Expo created a platform for Zambia to showcase the country’s rich culture and tourism endorsements.
And speaking earlier, Zambia Diaspora Organisation (ZDO) President, Ferdinand Simaanya, thanked government for creating an enabling environment that is conducive to the growth of sports in the country.
Mr Simaanya pledged that the organising committee will popularise the Sports Expo and forum.
He expressed happiness with the level of participation from all participants in various sporting disciplines.
Mr Simaanya said the event demonstrated and showed the power of sports as it brought together people of different cultures.
He described the 2023 Sports Expo and Forum as a huge success.
I was in zambia on holiday last month to see for myself the fruits of my vote. I was impressed by what I saw. The cbd is very clean.
The minister needs to encourage Zambian middle class, which is swelling, to spend holidays in Zambia, to educate their kids in Zambia, etc. Also, roads in rural areas (outside the line of rail) are deplorable. But, for us in North America is do I drive down to Yellowstone or should I spend 10,000$ on a trip to Lake Bangweulu?
Yes am non Partisan and am proudly investing back home
………..
Air line tickets to zambia are to expensive……
Work on that…….
Come get a loan from my company. Interest rates apply
It’s too expensive
Most lodges are beyond the average person
how do you expect some to pay $300 to 450 a night
Work hard and it will be achievable
There are lots of other affordable options for people like you. Stop making excuses. If you are broke and unpatriotic just come out clean and say so
Don’t ask make it an attractive option and people will come