Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba, has implored Zambians living in the diaspora to consider spending their family holidays in their home country-Zambia.

Mr Sikumba says Zambia has magnificent tourism sites that offer a unique experience for both local and international tourists.

Mr Sikumba has since encouraged Zambians living in the diaspora to contribute in growing the country’s economy by spending their holidays in Zambia.

The Minister of Tourism said this last evening during a cultural dinner to mark the close of the Sports Expo and Forum which ran from the 25th to 26th of August 2023.

Mr Sikumba has also called on Zambians living in the diaspora to invest back home.

He said this is the right time that Zambians abroad should invest in various sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, Mr Sikumba has called for the preservation of the country’s culture.

He said Zambia has a unique culture which the Ministry of Tourism which will continue to market to the outside world.

The Minister meanwhile thanked the Zambia Diaspora Organisation for initiating and organising the first ever Sports Expo and Forum.

He said the level of participation during the two days event is a testament of the power of sport in uniting people.

Mr Sikumba said the Sports Expo created a platform for Zambia to showcase the country’s rich culture and tourism endorsements.

And speaking earlier, Zambia Diaspora Organisation (ZDO) President, Ferdinand Simaanya, thanked government for creating an enabling environment that is conducive to the growth of sports in the country.

Mr Simaanya pledged that the organising committee will popularise the Sports Expo and forum.

He expressed happiness with the level of participation from all participants in various sporting disciplines.

Mr Simaanya said the event demonstrated and showed the power of sports as it brought together people of different cultures.

He described the 2023 Sports Expo and Forum as a huge success.