The Mkushi District Health Office recorded a total of 31,600 people who suffered from malaria in the second quarter of this year.

Mkushi District Health Director (DHD), Evaristo Miyoba, said 72,018 were examined for malaria between April and June this year but 31,600 were found positive.

Dr Miyoba said out of 31,600 who suffered from malaria during the period under review, eight died from the disease.

He said this during the health promotion technical working group (HPTWG) forum in Mkushi.

Dr Miyoba noted that malaria continues to be a major public health concern in the district.

“Twelve deaths were recorded in the first quarter,” he said.

He stated that 64,997 tests of malaria were done at different health facilities out of which, 35,187 positive cases were recorded.

Dr. Miyoba also revealed that there were 451 positive cases out of 6,910 HIV tests in the second quarter of this year.

He stressed the need to make communities appreciate that prevention is less costly than the cure measures.

He said stakeholders need to strengthen collaboration to scale up prevention and mitigation of public health challenges.

Dr Miyoba said team work is important in ensuring success in health prevention activities.

He said the collective efforts will be directed towards encouraging people to have a sense of ownership over their own health as well as overturning negative attitudes that hinder the success of mitigating public health problems in the communities.