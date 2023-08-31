Lusaka Resident Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya has granted more time for the sureties of former Presidential Political Advisor Kaizer Zulu to locate him, as he remains at large. The development comes in the midst of a legal matter in which Mr. Zulu faces two charges, one for failing to surrender his Diplomatic Passport when he was no longer entitled to it, and another for failing to appear before the nearest Immigration Officer at the point of entry.

During the recent court hearing, Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube revealed to the court that he had received four phone calls from Mr. Zulu since the previous court session, with the most recent call having taken place the evening before the hearing.

Mr. Fube promptly informed the arresting officer of these developments, shedding some light on the search for Mr. Zulu’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu informed the court that progress had been made in the ongoing efforts to determine Mr. Kaizer Zulu’s location.

In light of these updates, Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya granted an extension to the search period for Mr. Zulu, acknowledging the ongoing efforts to locate him. The case has now been adjourned to September 22nd, when a return of bench warrant will be considered.