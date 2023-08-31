Lusaka Resident Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya has granted more time for the sureties of former Presidential Political Advisor Kaizer Zulu to locate him, as he remains at large. The development comes in the midst of a legal matter in which Mr. Zulu faces two charges, one for failing to surrender his Diplomatic Passport when he was no longer entitled to it, and another for failing to appear before the nearest Immigration Officer at the point of entry.
During the recent court hearing, Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube revealed to the court that he had received four phone calls from Mr. Zulu since the previous court session, with the most recent call having taken place the evening before the hearing.
Mr. Fube promptly informed the arresting officer of these developments, shedding some light on the search for Mr. Zulu’s whereabouts.
Meanwhile, Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu informed the court that progress had been made in the ongoing efforts to determine Mr. Kaizer Zulu’s location.
In light of these updates, Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya granted an extension to the search period for Mr. Zulu, acknowledging the ongoing efforts to locate him. The case has now been adjourned to September 22nd, when a return of bench warrant will be considered.
Don’t you people have better things to do? Is Kaizer Zulu using the said passport when it is not even valid. He is hiding because he knows that you are looking for him for other reasons and not just the passport.
Tell them comrade. As I said below, this government is trying to eliminate me and my family. They at state house are implicated in gold deals and i have evidence to that effect. They want me out
KAIZER ZULU on lusakatimes is just a fake one. Please don’t fall for this
Alot of lies are flying around about my alleged disappearance. I want to set the record straight. I am not in Mozambique or Malawi. The reason I have not availed myself will come out one day. You too would do the same if the government was plotting to eliminate you.
The police know my location but cannot morally arrest me because they know of an order to eliminate me by a sinister special military unit being controlled from state House. I will do whatever it takes to protect my family.
Kaizar Z
Eliminate you BOLLOCKS
YOU ARE JUST A COWARD AND ALLEDGED THIEF
@Kaizar Zulu, you talked sh*t to me online and I only promised that you will be looking over your shoulders for the rest of your life. This is just the beginning. You don’t crap, I am self-made, you milked the GRZ to feed your belly.
Nkana a lot of f00ls provoke me, so I say alot to alot of f00ls. Can you remind me what I said to you
Why do we even waste time and tax payers funds on this roach above kaizer. Let it rot wherever it is. It is better dead.
Go and fark yourself you mother farker. Say those words to my face or my family, if you want to hold your heart in your hands.
I’m lost what have the two mps got to do with the case
Are the lawyer?
They are called sureties. Go and Google the meaning and stop embarrassing yourself
That’s what bigots do. Just answer the question simple as going to the toilet.
Kaizer Zulu is in Lusaka hiding
I am not hiding. The police know my whereabouts but cannot arrest me because state house military unit are on a mission to kill me. The police would become an accessory to a murder. I have close friends in police force I see my family everyday. Those saying I am on run have no clue
OMG You talk a lot of Cr@ape
Stay hiding its the life you deserve
Do not get too comfortable. 2026 may just shock you
I hope when a common man will give the same assurances to the judge, the judge will be this understanding
Even the judges know that my life is in danger, but I know you don’t care.
YOU ARE FULL OF SELF IMPORTANCE
I HOPE THEY DONT FIND YOU
BECAUSE THAT THE LIFE YOU DESERVE
GOOD RIDDANCE
Don’t waste your time on that roach
Weldone LT for listening and taking him the headlines