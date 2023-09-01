Shadreck Kasanda, one of the espionage suspects involved in the recent gold scam case, has alleged that he was abducted by officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC). He claims the officers demanded a significant sum of money from him, threatening him with aggravated robbery charges if he failed to comply.
Kasanda made these claims while testifying before Lusaka’s Chief Resident Magistrate Court, presided over by Davies Chibwili. According to his testimony, the DEC officers abducted him from the holding cell at the Lusaka Magistrate Court.
Initially, the officers allegedly demanded five million Kwacha from Kasanda, but later increased their demand to a staggering 10 million dollars. He further stated that they warned him that he and his co-accused would be imprisoned if he did not meet their demands.
Kasanda recounted that the DEC officers then drove him to a bank located in the Kabulonga area of Lusaka, where they instructed him to withdraw five million Kwacha.
Following this, he claims the officers transported him to DEC’s Command Centre, where they insisted on the 10 million-dollar demand. They allegedly hinted that his cooperation was necessary to avoid jail time for him and his co-defendants.
Prior to Kasanda’s testimony, DEC Senior Investigations Officer Lydia Chisanga failed to identify the DEC officers involved in the alleged abduction. Chisanga, who is responsible for overseeing the holding cell at the Lusaka Magistrate Court, was summoned to testify following a request from defense lawyers.
Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has reserved a ruling on whether the actions of the DEC officers constitute contempt of court. The allegations have raised concerns and cast a spotlight on the conduct of law enforcement agencies in the ongoing gold scam case.
This boy is losing it. You can now tell that he is not as strong as he makes out on social media. He is just a simple crook whose criminal career was facilitated by the corrupt environment under pf. He thought he could penetrate the upnd. He has now learned that the new dawn does not care who you are when it comes to rule of law. What is saddening is that many gullible Zambians look upto this criminal
Tacts similar to what was happening even when the current party in power were in opposition. Doubting? Remember what happened to the Hatembos. It’s been said that he was involved. Who? Sammy of course. Double h.
“Now, kidnapping is the taking away of a person by force, threat or deceit with intent to cause the detained against his or her will. Abduction on the other hand is the criminal taking away a person by persuasion by, or by open force or violence.”
Solicitation of money from a detainee is not only unlawful but wrong too. DEC officers have no mandate to imprison someone. Insala ba DEC. This is abuse of power. So in this current Zambia people must not be rich. It’s a preserve of them only. Some minds can be shallow.
All of a sudden in Zambia lawlessness has crept in with shameless energy. Imwe sure. How can senior investigations officer Lydia Chisanga fail to ID her officers involved in this ordeal? This is creepy serious blatant contempt.
Reminds of Chilangwa’s issue. How can one person attend two court calls at the same time. This lawlessness is appalling. Illegal detention of Zumani is also outrageous. Rhymes very well with double h’s statement in one of his ealier pressers where he indicated or aluded to the detaining of suspects until they give in. May God strike oppressors down. Are you an oppressor? Brace yourself.
Please arrest all DEC officers involved in this case.
A case of abduction and extortion must be opened against DEC and its officers , including their boss.
Things are getting worse than before. I don’t see a peaceful 2026.
Unfortunately the USA will keep quiet because they got what they wanted……… Removal of the Chinese lover
The Supreme leader Ayatollah Hakainde Hichilema is in charge of the gold smuggling clique …when i told you that this story is already dead …now its just gymnastics and confusing the gullible praise singers
ATMs are equipped with cameras. Banks have security camera too.
So its easy to confirm if his story checks out
That is a waste of time. This boy said they asked for millions of dollars from him. No atm can withdraw such large amounts.case closed.
There’s no case already some are walking to freedom. What nonsense.
Rule of law. There is no guarantee anyone who is charged will get convicted. The law does not operate like your village
And by the way the Egyptians are heading back home to Egypt…case closed….WHAT A SMART WAY OF FIGHTING CORRUPTION BY BEING CORRUPT….its game over Zambia
If you have proof of corruption why not hand it in. The dpp can only fight cases that have a reasonable probability of conviction. When dec advised you emotional rats from talking too much and risking the investigation , you didn’t listen . These are the results of your f00Iishness
UPND Bandits stealing from PF Bandits……now they’re stealing from each other…looks like UPND Bandits and PF Bandits are collaborating very well when it comes to looting our natural resources
