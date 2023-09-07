China-based Chipolopolo defender Stopilla Sunzu has joined the national team’s camp ahead of the Group H Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Comoros on Saturday.

Sunzu’s arrival completes the squad for Coach Avram Grant’s crucial Saturday assignment. All 27 players who were summoned for duty are now in camp, and the team is expected to have another training session this evening under floodlights.

The highly anticipated Group H match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 hours on Saturday at Malouzini Stadium in Moroni. Zambia currently leads Group H with 12 points, while Ivory Coast follows closely in second place with 10 points, having already secured their spot as tournament hosts.

Comoros holds the third position with six points, and Lesotho is at the bottom of the table with one point.

The Chipolopolo will embark on a two-hour and thirty-minute flight to Moroni on Friday morning aboard a chartered flight as they prepare for this important AFCON qualifier.