The United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate, Nkuyanda Malawo has gone unopposed in the Katanda ward local government nominations of Dundumwezi constituency in Kalomo.

The nominations held at Bongo primary school yesterday also had the Patriot Front (PF) and Leadership movement fielding their candidates but did not meet the required nine members to support their candidature which resulted in the UPND emerging victorious after going un-opposed.

“I, Nelson Sichali being the returning officer for Katanda ward have received only a one valid enlisted nomination paper for being a member of the Kalomo council, I therefore, declare that Nkuyanda Malawo under his full names is returned as a member of the Kalomo town council,” returning officer Sichali declared yesterday late afternoon.

However, the PF had a lengthy debate with the Electoral commission staff over their supporters’ alleged intimidation by the UPND while the Leadership movement also claimed that they had the required numbers of supporters but were whisked away by some unknown people so that they did not meet the required number to file in their candidate.

The two opposition parties have vowed to lodge in a petition against the un-opposed declaration of the UPND candidate claiming that they had the required numbers of nine supporters each for their respective candidates but claim that their supporters were intimidated and hijacked in the filing process.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) delegation at the nomination centre led by commissioner, Ndiyoyi Mutiti however said the two aggrieved parties are at liberty to lodge in their petition within Seven days.

The Patriotic Front was fielding Rodwell Manyando Sikasenke while the Leadership movement had Paul Buumba against the UPNDs’ Nkunyanda Malawo.

And Mr. Malawo said he would concentrate on working hard to improve the road network in the area and look into the education sector and the inadequate water situation in Katanda ward.

UPND spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa who is also Southern province minister was among the top party officials who witnessed the nominations and congratulated Mr. Malawo for his victory.

Others present were Kalomo town council chairperson, Coy Makaya, UPND chairperson, Mweemba Mwavwa and Dundumwezi parliamentarian, Edgar Sing’ombe.

The Katanda ward by-elections which were scheduled to take place on October 12, came after the resignation of its then UPND councilor, Maxley Kasusuli on July 18, 2023 who cited reasons beyond his control to continue as a civic leader for the area.