In a significant development, the Lumezi Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu, has been charged and arrested by the police in Lusaka for the alleged offense of Seditious Practices. The arrest follows Mr. Zulu’s purported utterance of seditious words in which he claimed that President Hakainde Hichilema would dissolve Parliament on Friday, September 8th, 2023, and call for early elections.

Munir Zulu, aged 35 and an independent Member of Parliament representing Lumezi, reportedly made these remarks on September 7, 2023, at the Ibex Hill Police station. The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, has officially confirmed the arrest and charges.

According to Mr. Mwale, Mr. Zulu is accused of inciting Zambians to prepare for election campaigns following the alleged dissolution of Parliament by President Hichilema. These remarks have purportedly caused discomfort and disaffection among the people of Zambia.

In a statement to ZNBC News, Mr. Mwale disclosed that the suspect is currently in police custody, awaiting his court appearance.