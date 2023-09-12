In a significant development, the Lumezi Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu, has been charged and arrested by the police in Lusaka for the alleged offense of Seditious Practices. The arrest follows Mr. Zulu’s purported utterance of seditious words in which he claimed that President Hakainde Hichilema would dissolve Parliament on Friday, September 8th, 2023, and call for early elections.
Munir Zulu, aged 35 and an independent Member of Parliament representing Lumezi, reportedly made these remarks on September 7, 2023, at the Ibex Hill Police station. The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, has officially confirmed the arrest and charges.
According to Mr. Mwale, Mr. Zulu is accused of inciting Zambians to prepare for election campaigns following the alleged dissolution of Parliament by President Hichilema. These remarks have purportedly caused discomfort and disaffection among the people of Zambia.
In a statement to ZNBC News, Mr. Mwale disclosed that the suspect is currently in police custody, awaiting his court appearance.
How long do we have to complain about the Zambia police services before something is done
We have to go back and define FREEDOM OF SPEECH.
“purportedly caused discomfort and disaffection among the people of Zambia.” WHICH PEOPLE ???
most are totally unaware as we all concentrating on making better lives for ourselves
Please find time to educate yourself about Freedom of Speech. What MZ was doing is criminal and has nothing to do with freedom of speech. His speech was meant to incite people which is contrary to the law. It would be good to see these MPs conducting themselves in the manner they are expected by those who voted for them.
Get an education naimwe. Yaba!
TOO CHILDISH… He is not fit to be law maker.
Freedom is speech doesn’t mean spreading FALSE information
What is the proper definition of the ZP duties? It appears the bulk has to do with intimidation of opposition leaders and their members.
A pastor was arrested for simply inviting Edgar Lungu for a church service in Ndola recently.
So imwe you think what this lunatic Munir said should go unpunished? Claiming that the president was dissolving parliament and calling for early elections is normal to you??
Loose gogodela .
Which Zambians, exclude me , i am very happy with Hon. Munir, I wish it was true !.
They meant intelligent normal Zambians not lunatics like you mune.
Is this not the same guy who said all MPs in parliament shave.? Is his normal?