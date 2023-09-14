President Hakainde Hichilema arrived in Beijing, China, for a crucial diplomatic visit, during which he will be officially welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit marks a significant milestone in strengthening the bilateral relations between Zambia and China.

President Hichilema’s itinerary includes a series of high-level meetings with key Chinese officials. Among the notable figures he is set to engage with are the Chinese Premier, Li Qiang, and the Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCPC), Wang Huning. These bilateral talks are expected to cover a range of topics aimed at enhancing cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations.

According to State House Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, President Hichilema was also scheduled to pay his respects at Tiananmen Square, where he participated in a wreath-laying ceremony, a customary gesture signifying Zambia’s respect and honor for China’s history and culture.

Furthermore, Mr. Hamasaka disclosed that the President will hold discussions with the China Nonferrous Mining Corporation (CNMC) during his visit, underscoring Zambia’s commitment to fostering economic partnerships with China. A highlight of the visit is expected to be the signing ceremony between the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) and Power China, aimed at bolstering energy infrastructure and cooperation between the two nations.

In addition to these official engagements, President Hichilema is set to meet with Chinese business leaders and potential investors during his stay in Beijing. These meetings are anticipated to explore opportunities for foreign investment in Zambia and the expansion of economic ties.

President Hichilema’s visit to Beijing follows his successful visits to Guangdong, Jiangxi, and Fujian Provinces in China, where he held constructive meetings with political leaders and prominent figures in the business sector. These interactions have underscored Zambia’s commitment to fostering strong relations with China and exploring avenues for cooperation across various sectors.

The visit is expected to further solidify the diplomatic and economic ties between Zambia and China, potentially paving the way for increased investment and cooperation in the years to come. As President Hichilema continues his engagements in Beijing, both nations are looking forward to the positive outcomes of this significant diplomatic mission.