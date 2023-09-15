Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwimbu, announced the arrest of two suspects in connection with the alleged ritual killings that have plagued the district. Speaking during his visit to Mumbwa, Mr. Mwimbu urged residents not to take the law into their own hands and emphasized the importance of allowing the police to carry out their investigations.

Expressing his sadness over the recent burning of a government building belonging to the Veterinary Department, Minister Mwimbu underscored the detrimental impact of destroying government property, as it hampers the delivery of essential public services. He urged the community to consider the broader consequences of such actions on the well-being of all citizens.

Minister Mwimbu’s visit to Mumbwa aimed to reassure the residents and address their concerns directly. He appealed to the people of Mumbwa to remain calm and patient, allowing the police to conduct thorough investigations into the alleged ritual killings. He assured them that the authorities were doing everything in their power to bring those responsible for the killings to justice.

The recent events in Mumbwa had taken a grim turn, with reports of irate residents taking matters into their own hands. Tragically, two local businessmen lost their lives, and public and private property was destroyed. These actions were a direct response to the deeply troubling reports of alleged ritual killings that have shaken the community to its core.