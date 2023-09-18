The 1xBet betting company talks about African stars who changed their clubs this off-season.

The transfer period has traditionally presented many bright cases, and its highlight was the Saudi Arabia clubs, which got the Football Manager in real life. Talented African players were in high demand and many changed their club registration. Here are the ten most promising transfers.

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

From Ajax to West Ham.

Kudus had a great season in Ajax (18 goals and 7 assists in 42 games) and caught the English clubs’ attention. In the winter, the press wrote about the interest of Manchester United, where Erik ten Hag was gathering Ajax-2. However, West Ham and Chelsea were at the finish line. The Hammers won the fight and paid €43 million for the talented attacking midfielder.

Edouard Mendy (Senegal)

From Chelsea to Al-Ahli.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia have blown up the transfer market by enticing star players from European leagues. One of them was Edouard Mendy, who lost his place in the Chelsea starting lineup. Al-Ahli paid 18.5 million euros for the 31-year-old goalkeeper and now can be calm for the net – Mendy will fight to be the league’s best player in his position and can help the team win more than one title.

Andre Onana (Cameroon)

From Inter to Manchester United.

With Inter, Andre Onana reached the Champions League final and became one of the season’s best players. Manchester United was just looking for a new main goalkeeper and Ten Hag’s shared past with the Cameroonian goalkeeper in Ajax was crucial. Footwork and charisma are exactly what David de Gea lacked. Manchester United spent 52.5 million euros on Andre to close out a critical position for years. At least, that’s what Red Devils fans hope for.

Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

From Villarreal to Chelsea.

This promising center forward should return the Pensioners to the struggle for the top places – at least, that’s what the club’s manager thinks. The Londoners paid the 22-year-old striker’s 37 million euros clause. Mauricio Pochettino praises the Senegalese: “Nicolas has the potential to become one of the best strikers. Finding such a player is not easy. Jackson’s work ethic is amazing.” However, this guy doesn’t have much time – if Chelsea doesn’t start winning regularly with him, he could be in our winter transfer overview.

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)

From Everton to Fulham.

The England transfer window’s last day is always very eventful. This time, the deadline has changed the fate of Alex Iwobi, one of the leading players in the Nigerian national team. The attacking midfielder moved to Fulham from Everton for 25.7 million euros. For Alex, this is a career take-off – the Cottagers solve much more serious tasks than Sean Dyche’s team, which needs to keep its place in the top division. The Nigerian speed and football intelligence will come in handy for Marco Silva, who instilled in Fulham a very interesting football style.

Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast)

From PSV to Nottingham Forest.

For some time this player was on Barcelona, Manchester United, and Chelsea’s radar, but moved to a lesser-known club – Nottingham Forest. The Foresters are running another transfer window in the style of a supermarket visitor looking for bargains in the hour before Christmas – they signed 14 newcomers over the summer, 6 of them in the final days. The Ivorian was one of them, although they paid quite a substantial amount for him – 35 million euros. For the 25-year-old Sangaré it was a great opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

From Bayern to Al Nassr.

After his finest hour in Liverpool, Sadio Mane’s career at Bayern didn’t go very well. Changes in the coaching position and conflicts in the dressing room did have a positive effect both on the team and the player. According to the press, Mane could have returned to the Premier League in the summer transfer window, but Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia became his new home. Bayern received 30 million euros for the 31-year-old footballer, and Mane is already enjoying the company of the team’s main star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)

From Chelsea to Al-Hilal.

After transferring from Napoli, the defender managed to spend only a season in Chelsea and changed the club again, moving for 23 million euros to Saudi Arabia. Koulibaly secured his future and did not hide it: “I will not argue that I came to Saudi Arabia because of the money. I will help my whole family live well and also support my foundation activities in Senegal. I am also a Muslim and moved to the ideal country for me and my family.”

Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast)

From Barcelona to Al-Ahli.

Franck Kessié could not become the new Yaya Touré and win an important place in Xavi’s formations in Barcelona, therefore went to the place where he would be appreciated much more. Al-Ahli paid 12.5 million euros for the Ivorian. The money was not spent in vain – in five matches for the new team, the midfielder has already scored two goals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

From Chelsea to Marseille.

“Thomas Tuchel played a big role in my move to Chelsea and was sacked a week later.” Aubameyang did not count on such events’ development so he could not become the Londoners’ leader under the Potter and Lampard management. As a result, the Gabonese footballer went to Ligue 1 and will delight Marseille fans at the crowded Velodrome. Aubameyang came to the new club as a free agent, and three effective actions in six matches show this decision was right.