Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala has been named the club Captain for Saudi Professional League team Al-Fayha. This significant appointment comes just one month and ten days after Sakala joined the team from Scottish side Glasgow Rangers, signing a two-year contract.

The decision to appoint Fashion Sakala as the club’s Captain was made by Club Director Vuk Rasovi in recognition of the 26-year-old striker’s remarkable performance since joining Al-Fayha. In just four appearances for the club, Sakala has already made a substantial impact, netting three goals.

Sakala’s appointment as Captain is a testament to his leadership qualities and his ability to quickly integrate into the team. It reflects the confidence that the club’s management has in his abilities both on and off the field.

As Captain, Sakala will not only be expected to contribute goals but also provide leadership, motivation, and guidance to his teammates. His experience playing for Rangers and representing the Zambian national team will undoubtedly be valuable in this new role.

Fashion Sakala’s journey from Zambia to European and now Saudi Arabian football demonstrates the potential and talent that exists within Zambian footballers. His success is an inspiration to aspiring players in Zambia and serves as a testament to the country’s ability to produce top-class footballers who can excel on the international stage.