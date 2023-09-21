The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Mongu district of Western province, has arrested two former ZESCO employees for corrupt practices involving K10, 000.

Brian Lupasa, aged 39 of Mandanga Compound a former ZESCO Senior Electrician and Kwalombota Kwalombota aged 37, of Mulambwa Compound a former ZESCO General Worker, have been jointly arrested and charged with two counts of Corrupt Practices by Public Officers contrary to section 19(1) and 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act of the Laws of Zambia.

Details of the offence are that Mr Lupasa and Mr. Kwalombota on dates unknown but between 1st November, 2022 and 30th November, 2022, in Mongu District being Public Officers, jointly and whilst acting together did in count one corruptly solicit for a sum of K10, 000 and in count two actually received K3, 000 cash gratification from a local known Mongu businessman.

This was a reward or inducement to avoid the prosecution of the said businessman for the offence of partial power bypass, a matter that concerns ZESCO Limited.

The duo has since been released on bond and will appear in court soon.

This is contained in a statement issued by Anti-Corruption Commission Head-Corporate Communications Timothy Moono.