The Teaching Service Commission (TCZ) has officially commenced the recruitment process for Teachers for the year 2023.

Commission Chairperson Daphne Chimuka said the exercise aimed at strengthening the education sector and also give an opportunity to qualified individuals to contribute to the education sector.

Speaking in an interview in Lusaka today, Ms Chimuka said the Government will continue to offer employment opportunities to address the shortage of teachers in schools.

“Our primary goal is to select the best teachers based solely on their qualifications and abilities, without any bias, we want to address the current shortage of teachers” she said.

Ms Chimuka,has also advised the prospective teachers not to entertain scammers ahead of the recruitment exercise, adding that the government charges people to be employed.

“Ministry of Education and the Teaching Service Commissions do not accept any money for any services that we offer, these jobs are for Zambians and those who deserve to get the jobs will get them without making any payments.” She said,

And Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has appealed to applicants to have their fingerprints done from various police stations near their localities.

“The fee that is attached to the fingerprints process is one hundred and fifty kwacha, there are no express fees attached to this process.” says Mr Hamoonga.

Meanwhile, the Examination Council of Zambia, Public Relations Manager Nicholas Nkuwa said the commission is ready to render all the required services to the applicants.

Mr Nkuwa explained that members of the public who intend to apply for this recruitment don’t need to pre verify their results with ECZ, because the verification will be done after they have made their applications through the procedure that has been prescribed by TCZ.

“Applicants should remain calm and allow us to do the work to make sure we release verified results, we don’t want to find anyone wanting, it is very important that this process is followed” he said.