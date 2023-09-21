Nkana coach Ian Bakala has hailed his side for picking their first point of the season in a midweek fixture against FC Muza.

In Bakala’s first match in charge, Nkana ended a three match losing run with a 1-1 draw against Muza in a rescheduled Super League match at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

In a post match comment, Bakala said there is more work to be done at Nkana as the season progresses.

“First assignment, I think we did well although we still have a lot of work to do,” Bakala told reporters at Woodlands Stadium.

“Despite fighting for the first goal in the league I think the players were under pressure to score. That is why you saw we missed some chances. Going forward players will have patience on the goal,” he said.

“I don’t have any pressure because I know what I am going to put on the ground. Nkana have got good players, it is just the philosophy,” he said.

Nkana’s next league match is against Bakala’s immediate past club Forest Rangers this weekend.

“In the next two or three games we are going to see a different ball game,” Bakala said.