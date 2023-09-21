By Henry Kyambalesa

This article is about suggested revisions to the lyrics of the National Anthem of the Republic of Zambia following the observations of some recipients of the original article.

Firstly, we need to change “for the right” in Part I of the Anthem to “for our rights.” Secondly, as Mr. Belly Dubeka has suggested, “Africa” at the beginning of Part II of the Anthem should be replaced by “Zambia.”

This makes sense because the Anthem is, after all, not for “Africa” but for the Republic of Zambia.

Thirdly, we need to add the following soon after the “Brothers under the sun” line in Part II: “Si’ters under the sun,” where “Si’ters” would represent “Sisters.” Fourthly, we need to change the “is our cry” in the first line of Part III to “are our cry.”

And fifthly, we need to change the “Free men we stand” in the chorus to “Free ‘zens we stand,” where “‘zens” would represent “citizens.” Alternately, as Oliebenthal has suggested, we may replace the “Free men we stand” by “Freely we stand.”

We need to seriously consider the prospect of making the foregoing minor changes to our beloved country’s National Anthem mainly to make it more gender-neutral, and to correct the apparent grammatical errors in the current lyrics.

The new era National Anthem for the Republic of Zambia should, therefore, be read and/or sung as follows with the suggested changes placed in brackets:

“Stand and sing of Zambia, proud and free,

Land of work and joy in unity,

Victors in the struggle for [our rights],

We’ve won freedom’s fight.

All one, strong and free.

[Zambia] is our own motherland,

Fashion’d with and blessed by God’s good hand,

Let us all her people join as one,

Brothers under the sun,

[Si’ters under the sun],

All one, strong and free.

One land and one nation [are] our cry,

Dignity and peace ‘neath Zambia’s sky,

Like our noble eagle in its flight,

Zambia, praise to thee.

All one, strong and free.

Chorus:

Praise be to God,

Praise be, praise be, praise be,

Bless our great nation,

Zambia, Zambia, Zambia.

[Freely] we stand,

Under the flag of our land.

Zambia, praise to thee!

All one, strong and free.”

The next generation of our fellow citizens needs to inherit the foregoing Anthem for our beloved country.