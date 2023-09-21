By Henry Kyambalesa
This article is about suggested revisions to the lyrics of the National Anthem of the Republic of Zambia following the observations of some recipients of the original article.
Firstly, we need to change “for the right” in Part I of the Anthem to “for our rights.” Secondly, as Mr. Belly Dubeka has suggested, “Africa” at the beginning of Part II of the Anthem should be replaced by “Zambia.”
This makes sense because the Anthem is, after all, not for “Africa” but for the Republic of Zambia.
Thirdly, we need to add the following soon after the “Brothers under the sun” line in Part II: “Si’ters under the sun,” where “Si’ters” would represent “Sisters.” Fourthly, we need to change the “is our cry” in the first line of Part III to “are our cry.”
And fifthly, we need to change the “Free men we stand” in the chorus to “Free ‘zens we stand,” where “‘zens” would represent “citizens.” Alternately, as Oliebenthal has suggested, we may replace the “Free men we stand” by “Freely we stand.”
We need to seriously consider the prospect of making the foregoing minor changes to our beloved country’s National Anthem mainly to make it more gender-neutral, and to correct the apparent grammatical errors in the current lyrics.
The new era National Anthem for the Republic of Zambia should, therefore, be read and/or sung as follows with the suggested changes placed in brackets:
“Stand and sing of Zambia, proud and free,
Land of work and joy in unity,
Victors in the struggle for [our rights],
We’ve won freedom’s fight.
All one, strong and free.
[Zambia] is our own motherland,
Fashion’d with and blessed by God’s good hand,
Let us all her people join as one,
Brothers under the sun,
[Si’ters under the sun],
All one, strong and free.
One land and one nation [are] our cry,
Dignity and peace ‘neath Zambia’s sky,
Like our noble eagle in its flight,
Zambia, praise to thee.
All one, strong and free.
Chorus:
Praise be to God,
Praise be, praise be, praise be,
Bless our great nation,
Zambia, Zambia, Zambia.
[Freely] we stand,
Under the flag of our land.
Zambia, praise to thee!
All one, strong and free.”
The next generation of our fellow citizens needs to inherit the foregoing Anthem for our beloved country.
What’s in the National Anthem? Zambia has had 2 national anthems, one that was in praise of the Queen of England and the current one. Before that there never any such song. If you explain the substance of the anthem and compare if our nation missed anything before the British introduced one then we’ll understand your point of view. Otherwise it’s immaterial whether change or we don’t. And anyway I don’t think that this discussion is necessary
Why should we change our great national anthem in order to please 2% of the world population. ..Gender neutral meaning what…. ????? next thing you will say we should use pronouns…….
Leave our anthem alone, if you don’t like it leave Zambia and go the West where your BS will be accepted
If You have nothing important to worry about please just keep quiet instead of bringing nonsensical discussions…..National Anthems were taught by imperialist….this is not an African idea so stop bringing up this topic…Zambians have better things to worry about instead of worrying about a useless song in 2023….Zambians need to worry about development and keeping our cities clean