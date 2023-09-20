Coach Ian Bakala has launched his reign as Nkana trainer with a 1-1 draw against FC Muza in a delayed FAZ Super Division match played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

This was Nkana’s first point in the four-match old league season.

Kalampa came from behind in the midweek encounter to briefly recover from three straight defeats this term.

Substitute Royd Katuta leveled seven minutes away from time when heading in a Bernard Kumwenda cross.

Patrick Gondwe had paved the way for Katuta earlier in the second half.

Muza took a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to Bienvenu Bongo Ekofo’s 10th minute goal.

In the other midweek fixture, Nkana’s Kitwe rivals Power Dynamos thumped Green Eagles 2-0 at home in Kitwe.

Champions Power have joined Zanaco at the top of the table with eight points in four matches.