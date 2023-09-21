Archaeologists working in Zambia have made a groundbreaking discovery that has the potential to reshape our understanding of early human life. The find consists of ancient wooden logs embedded in the banks of a river, suggesting that stone-age people, almost half a million years ago, used wood to build structures that may have been shelters. This revelation challenges the previous notion that early humans led simple, nomadic lives.

The research, published in the prestigious journal Nature, has generated significant excitement in the archaeological community. It is led by Professor Larry Barham from the University of Liverpool, who heads the Deep Roots of Humanity research project responsible for excavating and analyzing this ancient timber.

“This find has changed how I think about our early ancestors,” stated Professor Barham, reflecting on the implications of the discovery. “They made something new, and large, from wood. They used their intelligence, imagination, and skills to create something they’d never seen before, something that had never previously existed.”

The discovery includes not only the ancient wooden logs but also wooden tools, such as digging sticks. However, what truly astonished the researchers were two pieces of wood positioned at right angles to each other, both bearing notches that were clearly cut using stone tools. This notching allowed the logs to fit together and be used as structural elements.



The estimated age of these logs is approximately 476,000 years old, a staggering revelation that predates the current belief in the simplicity of early human existence. Until now, evidence of wood use by early humans was primarily limited to fire-making and crafting tools like digging sticks and spears.

The ancient logs were remarkably preserved due to the waterlogged conditions along the Kalambo Falls in northern Zambia, near the Tanzania border. The logs were essentially pickled by the waterlogged environment, providing a unique opportunity for researchers to study ancient wood.

The age of the logs was determined through luminescence dating, which measures the time elapsed since the grains of rock were last exposed to light. This dating method confirmed the logs’ antiquity.

While the exact purpose of these wooden structures remains uncertain, experts speculate that they might have served as platforms for shelters or other functional constructions. It’s unclear which hominid species was responsible for these constructions, as no bones have been discovered at the site so far. However, the discovery raises questions about the sophistication and capabilities of our ancient relatives.

The wooden artifacts are currently being stored in controlled environments in the UK to preserve their remarkable state. However, they will eventually be returned to Zambia for public display.