In a crackdown on illegal mining activities, the Mansa District Police have apprehended 20 individuals and impounded several motor vehicles and motorcycles suspected to be involved in the illicit extraction of Sugilite, a valuable mineral.

The arrests were carried out on the Chembe-Mansa road between the hours of 17:00 and 22:00, as the suspects were accompanying a tipper truck loaded with approximately 60 tonnes of material believed to be Sugilite.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the arrests and provided further details regarding the operation. Among the detained individuals are several motorcycle riders who were escorting the tipper truck, allegedly transporting Sugilite that was illegally mined in the Butete area.

Hamoonga reported that the police operation successfully impounded various vehicles and equipment, including the tipper truck loaded with suspected Sugilite mineral ore, a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle, six motorcycles, a low bed loader truck, and an excavator. These confiscated items have been secured at the Luapula Division Police Headquarters in Mansa.

The police action unfolded when law enforcement authorities intercepted the convoy of vehicles and motorcycles along the Chembe-Mansa road. It was during this interception that the occupants of the Toyota Hilux managed to escape, leaving the vehicle behind.

Among those currently in police custody are the owner of the Howo Low Bed truck, the truck’s driver, the owner of the excavator, and the excavator machine operator identified as Matthew Miti. Additionally, 16 motorcycle riders and their passengers have also been detained in connection with the illegal Sugilite mining operation.

The Mansa District Police have intensified their efforts to combat illegal mining activities, sending a strong message that such practices will not be tolerated. Investigations are ongoing, and further legal action is anticipated as authorities work to curtail illegal mining operations and protect valuable mineral resources in the region.