The government has officially acknowledged recent pronouncements made by high-ranking Patriotic Front (PF) officials regarding the status of Former President Edgar Lungu as the party president. The government has confirmed that it is taking these developments seriously and is seeking legal advice to determine the appropriate course of action.

Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, made this announcement during a media briefing in Lusaka. Mweetwa confirmed that legal experts have been engaged to provide guidance on the revelations and to chart the way forward concerning Mr. Lungu’s status within the PF.

Mweetwa stated, “The government will use the law to handle the matter that has been clarified by PF Party officials, and the outcome of these legal deliberations will be made available to the public.”

The recent statements by PF’s Deputy Chairperson for Mobilization, Bowman Lusambo, asserting that Edgar Lungu remains the President of the party until their convention, have generated considerable discussion and debate within the political landscape.

In addition to addressing this matter, Mweetwa also challenged opposition political parties to engage in issue-based politics rather than resorting to the dissemination of rumors and propaganda. He specifically referred to a photoshopped video circulating, purportedly indicating that President Hakainde Hichilema will not seek re-election in 2026. Mweetwa characterized such tactics as a sign of desperation and “cheap politics” and called on all Zambians to dismiss them.

Mweetwa further urged law enforcement agencies to investigate this matter and bring those responsible for the misleading video to justice.

The Chief Government Spokesperson also took the opportunity to comment on President Hichilema’s decision to have the Ministry of Energy investigate the monthly fuel price reviews. He applauded this move, noting that it demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing public concerns.

However, Mweetwa also pointed out that the current government is dealing with the challenge of liquidating the fuel debt left by the previous regime.