The Vice President , Mutale Nalumango, has emphasized the importance of harnessing the Children’s Code Act as a potent instrument for safeguarding the rights and welfare of children in the nation. She made this call during the launch of Child Justice Week, a significant event aimed at promoting the effective implementation of the Children’s Code Act in Lusaka.

Vice President Nalumango expressed her belief that it is vital for the government and stakeholders to join forces to ensure that the Children’s Code Act does not remain a mere legal document but becomes a catalyst for positive change in the lives of children across the country. She said that the enactment of the Children’s Code Act stands as a remarkable milestone in the administration of child justice in Zambia, reflecting the government’s unwavering commitment to protect and support the rights of children.

One of the key priorities highlighted by Ms. Nalumango was the need to focus on capacity building for individuals involved in child justice. The Act’s primary focus is on the protection of child victims and witnesses during investigative and judicial processes. It acknowledges the vulnerability of children in such circumstances and provides essential safeguards to ensure their well-being and rights are upheld.

The official launch of Child Justice Week featured the theme, “Collaborative Implementation of the Children’s Code Act: Transforming Child Justice in Zambia.” The week-long event will see various stakeholders coming together to discuss and facilitate the effective enforcement of the Children’s Code Act.

Deputy Chief Justice Michael Musonda also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the significance of Child Justice Week as an opportunity to reflect on the progress achieved in implementing the Children’s Code Act. He urged all stakeholders to recommit themselves to the cause of child justice, ensuring that the Act is executed effectively for the betterment of children in Zambia.

Justice Musonda further underscored the collective responsibility of society in caring for children, emphasizing that the way a country cares for its children is a significant measure of its character.

The collaborative efforts of the government, stakeholders, and the public will play a crucial role in transforming the Children’s Code Act from a legal document into a powerful tool for positive change in the lives of children throughout Zambia.