The Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden was suspended at halftime and subsequently abandoned following the fatal shooting of two Swedes in Brussels earlier on Monday, UEFA said. The incident raised Belgium’s terror alert to the highest level.

Belgium raised its terror alert level after a man, claiming affiliation with the Islamic State, posted a video online identifying himself as the assailant.

Swedish reporters at the game said they had been informed of the attack just before the national anthems were played. Sweden’s players decided not to play the second half in light of the situation, and the Belgians agreed with the decision.

The score was level at 1-1 when the match was suspended, and Sweden’s fans were asked to remain in the stadium for safety reasons. The gunman remains at large, and the police are actively searching for him.

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo confirmed that the two people shot dead in the attack were Swedish nationals and extended his condolences to their families.

The Belgian national FA and the Swedish FA, along with various other organizations, expressed their thoughts and condolences for those affected by the tragic incident.