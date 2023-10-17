Zambia National Service (ZNS) is actively pursuing an agreement to broaden the distribution of its affordable mealie meal beyond Shoprite stores, according to the country’s Defence Minister, Ambrose Lufuma. The move to make ZNS mealie meal more accessible to the general public at market-reflective prices has already prompted some private sector players to adjust the cost of this staple commodity.

In an interview with ZNBC News, Minister Lufuma also revealed that ZNS is making preparations to acquire land in all ten provinces of Zambia. This move aims to increase maize production and ensure a steady supply of mealie meal to meet the population’s needs.

The efforts to provide accessible and reasonably priced mealie meal have yielded significant progress thus far, with ZNS Chief of Marketing and Public Relations, Mulenga Nyone, sharing that over 7,060 bags of 25-kilogram mealie meal have been delivered to Shoprite outlets in Lusaka. Furthermore, ZNS has extended its distribution to Melissa Supermarket, offering consumers a wider range of options for procuring the staple.

Colonel Nyone further disclosed that ZNS intends to expand the distribution of mealie meal to Shoprite in Kabwe and other provinces in the coming week, solidifying the organization’s commitment to ensuring that mealie meal remains affordable and accessible to all.

However, recent allegations of price inconsistencies have arisen, with PF Acting President Given Lubinda accusing ZNS of selling mealie meal at different prices. He claimed that a 25kg bag of breakfast mealie meal is sold at K150 at ZNS depots while the same product is available at K230 through Shoprite chain stores.

In response to these allegations, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has rejected the claims as false and misleading. Mweetwa assured the public that the initiative to provide affordable mealie meal is progressing as planned, and noted that some millers have expressed their readiness to join the effort of offering cost-effective mealie meal to chain stores.

The commitment to making mealie meal accessible and affordable remains a priority in Zambia, with various stakeholders working collaboratively to ensure that this essential commodity is within reach of all citizens.