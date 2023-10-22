As Zambia prepares to commemorate its 59th Independence Anniversary, prominent good governance activist Gershom Phiri has delivered a stark caution to politicians, urging them to resist the temptation of accumulating public wealth at the expense of the suffering Zambian populace.

Mr. Phiri’s impassioned plea challenges the nation’s political leaders to emulate the unwavering selflessness displayed by the country’s freedom fighters during the liberation struggle and its aftermath. The activist firmly believes that current-day politicians must steer away from enriching themselves with public resources.

In a powerful observation, Phiri drew comparisons between contemporary politicians and their predecessors, spanning across different political eras. He noted that historical leaders, from the United National Independence Party (UNIP) compared to those of the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD),the Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) governments, were primarily driven by a commitment to serve the people and foster economic independence among citizens.

The activist articulated the worrying sense of self-interest displayed by many present-day politicians. He expressed concern that their motivations not only revolve around the accumulation of public wealth but also encompass the desire to monopolize political and democratic rights. Phiri observed that some politicians harbor a possessive attitude towards their roles, preventing others within their constituencies from aspiring to take up parliamentary seats.

Mr. Phiri emphasized that, 59 years post-independence, it is crucial for Zambians to actively participate in the ongoing transformation and advancement of their nation. He called on citizens to engage in a deep reflection, not only regarding the country’s current state but also to consider where Zambia should be and what needs to be achieved in the future.

The activist’s sentiments echo a wider call for political leaders to prioritize the well-being of their constituents and adopt a selfless approach to governance, aligning with the values and sacrifices made by Zambia’s revered freedom fighters.

As Zambia prepares to celebrate another year of independence, these reflections challenge the nation’s political landscape to uphold the principles of unity, democracy, and prosperity that have defined the country’s journey since its independence in 1964.