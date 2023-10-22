Today’s Scripture

For we are God’s masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things he planned for us long ago.

Ephesians 2:10, NLT

A Masterpiece

Friend, psychologists say our self-worth is often based upon what we believe the most important people in our lives think of us—a parent, a spouse, a friend, or a mentor. The problem is that sooner or later people say something that cuts like a knife and brings heartache and pain, or they show by their actions that we’re not really that important. If we’re receiving our value and worth only from those who hurt us, we’ll likely feel inferior, insecure, and less and less valuable over time.

The key to gaining a true sense of value is to let your Heavenly Father be the most important person in your life. If you listen to what He says about you, you’ll feel accepted, approved, redeemed, forgiven, confident, and secure. You will feel extremely valuable, and that’s exactly the way God wants you to be, His masterpiece. You’ve been custom-made, one of a kind. You’re not average or ordinary. God created you in His very own image. And that is exactly how you should see yourself.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that because You have made me, there can be nothing ordinary about me. Thank You that I am Your child and created in Your image. I believe and declare that I am Your masterpiece, designed by You on purpose just the way I am. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”