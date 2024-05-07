By Chris Haambote SNR

President Hakainde Hichilema’s three-day working tour of the North Western Province was an inspiring and perhaps unprecedented event since the days when the United Party for National Development (UPND) was in opposition. This region, which is rapidly becoming Zambia’s New Copperbelt faces its own internal challenges among diverse groups. Yet, President Hichilema has emerged as a unifying force, transcending these divisions and seamlessly connecting the diverse communities of the province.

Outpouring of Love and Emotion

North Westerners are known for their heartfelt expressions of love and affection, which they offered unsparingly throughout President Hichilema’s tour. From Solwezi to Chavuma, Zambezi, Kasempa, and Mufumbwe, thousands of people gathered—chanting, ululating, singing, and dancing in the streets, markers and stadium. This was not an orchestrated display, but a genuine, spontaneous outpouring of emotion, love and respect.

Historical Context and Support

The people of North Western Province have consistently shown their support for the UPND and President Hichilema. If there’s a region that truly owns the President and the UPND, it’s this Province. This loyalty is rooted in the province’s history of marginalization, abuse, and ostracization by successive governments, which labeled them as “backwards” and “unworthy.” Some leaders had even dismissed them contemptuously; notably, one past President derogatively referred to them as “buttocks.”

Insight from the Market: A Youth’s Analogy on Leadership and Recovery

A random question was posed to a young person in a market, regarding his passionate support for President Hakainde Hichilema despite the rising cost of living. His response was both intriguing and revealing.

“President Hakainde Hichilema is like a mechanic fixing a wrecked vehicle that was involved in a severe traffic accident. This car had been stolen. How can a vehicle, with its twisted metal, look good while still under repair? How can the very thieves who stole and crashed it praise the repair work? The PF was an accident that occurred and they are also the robbers who stole the car. Our country was stolen and wrecked. Let’s allow Hakainde to repair it. It may look ugly now, but it will be alright soon, as a matter of fact, there are signs of recovery”.

Shared Struggles and Development Promises

Development in the province has historically lagged, mirroring the struggles President Hichilema himself faced, including false accusations and a 127-day unjust imprisonment on charges of treason stemming from an alleged traffic offense by his driver. His experiences of abuse and persecution resonate deeply with the people of this province.

Since declaring his political ambitions, President Hichilema has faced relentless abuse and false accusations. The people of North Western Province, understanding the pain of disrespect and marginalization, see a kindred spirit in him

In response, he has pledged to prioritize employment opportunities for locals in the province’s mining and investment sectors. On Labour Day in Solwezi, he directed mining companies and other investors to prioritize hiring locals. This directive aims to ensure that the people of the North Western Province, who view him as their own son, benefit directly from the region’s endowment and opportunities.

Commitment to Regional Empowerment

The people of North Western Province deserve development and empowerment. President Hichilema is committed to delivering this, just as he is to other parts of Zambia. His connection with the province runs deep, and his dedication to not letting them down is very clear.