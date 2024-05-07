In a letter addressed to Mr. Barry Lwando, Head of Programs at the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), Honorable Amutike, Member of Parliament for Mongu Central, has expressed deep concerns over what he perceives as language bias in ZNBC’s English programming. The letter, also copied to Mr. Thabo Kawana, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information, highlights a trend where Bemba and Nyanja languages are seemingly prioritized over Lozi, the predominant language spoken in the Western Province.

Honorable Amutike’s letter, dated May 2, 2024, accuses ZNBC of allowing Bemba and Nyanja languages to feature prominently in English programs, while relegating Lozi to vernacular sections. The MP questions the legitimacy of this practice, arguing that it marginalizes the people of Western Province, who contribute as taxpayers to the national broadcaster.

The MP’s letter further criticizes a ZNBC broadcaster for allegedly stating that only Bemba and Nyanja languages are permitted on English platforms. Honorable Amutike condemns this statement as rude and calls for accountability from ZNBC regarding its language policies. As a member of parliamentary committees on Media, he asserts his intention to utilize parliamentary privileges to summon ZNBC officials for clarification on this matter.

“This matter needs to be dealt with the seriousness it deserves so we can achieve our goal of one Zambia, one nation,” states Honorable Amutike in the letter.

The issue raised by the Mongu MP underscores broader debates surrounding language representation and inclusivity in media, particularly in multilingual societies like Zambia. While English serves as the official language of Zambia, the country is linguistically diverse, with numerous indigenous languages spoken across different regions.

ZNBC, as the national broadcaster, plays a pivotal role in reflecting and promoting Zambia’s linguistic and cultural diversity. Therefore, allegations of language bias in its programming raise important questions about equitable representation and access to information for all Zambian citizens.