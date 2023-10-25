In an electrifying twist that has left Zambia’s political landscape in a state of unprecedented upheaval, the Patriotic Front (PF) has officially expelled its prominent member, Miles Sampa. This shocking development has triggered a domino effect, setting off a chain reaction of political chaos and intrigue that is capturing the nation’s attention.
As previously reported by Lusakatimes, the recent dramatic turn of events is a testament to the volatile nature of Zambian politics. The saga began with a legal showdown that saw the PF’s Secretary General, Raphael Nakachinda, obtaining a high-stakes injunction against Miles Sampa. This legal maneuver not only prevents Sampa from impersonating the PF President but also effectively suspends him from participating in any activities on behalf of the party. The most intriguing aspect of this legal maneuver is its impact on the party’s official signatories, effectively freezing any attempts to modify them at the Registrar of Societies. The issued ex-parte order makes its intention clear: Miles Sampa is now legally restrained from identifying as a member of the Patriotic Front Party, functioning as a party official, or assuming leadership within the party.
In the wake of this startling legal twist, the PF executed a bold move by submitting an official notice to the Speaker of the National Assembly. In a bold declaration, they asserted that the Matero Constituency seat stands vacant due to Miles Sampa’s expulsion. What makes this declaration all the more intriguing is its immediate transmission to the Electoral Commission of Zambia. The letter, dated October 25, 2023, addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly, reads, “Take notice that Miles Sampa is no longer a Member of the Patriotic Front Party and no longer represents the interests of the party on whose ticket he stood. In that vein, Matero Constituency stands vacant and should be declared as such. Attached herewith is a copy of an injunction enjoining Mr. Sampa from holding himself out as a member of the Patriotic Front Party.”
This explosive political showdown has left the nation in suspense, as observers and citizens alike eagerly await the next chapters in this unfolding drama. The uncertainties surrounding the PF’s future and the far-reaching implications for Matero Constituency are generating profound concern and debate. As the political turmoil in Zambia takes center stage, the nation watches with rapt attention, eager to witness how this unprecedented political saga will continue to evolve. This extraordinary turn of events has set the political world abuzz and promises to be a defining moment in Zambia’s political history.
