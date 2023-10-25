In a gesture of friendship and cooperation, Tanzanian President Samia Hassan announced a generous gift to Zambia during the celebration of Zambia’s 59th Independence Day. President Hassan, who is on a three-day state visit to Zambia, revealed that Tanzania would allocate 20 hectares of land at the Port of Mtwara to Zambia. This land grant is intended for the storage of goods and trade facilitation, aiming to strengthen economic ties between the two neighboring nations.

The Tanzanian Head of State made this significant announcement while gracing Zambia’s Independence Day anniversary at State House in Lusaka, emphasizing that this allocation of land at the modernizing Mtwara Dry Port would greatly enhance the business relationship between Zambia and Tanzania. President Hassan also extended the offer of longer storage duration for Zambia, a move intended to alleviate the congestion caused by the substantial volumes of consignments passing through the region.

In her address, President Hassan challenged Zambian businesses to seize this opportunity and expand their operations, thereby fostering trade not only with Tanzania but also with other nations in the region.

Hassan underscored the alignment of Zambia’s independence theme, “Accelerating National Development through equitable distribution of resources,” with Tanzania’s commitment to promoting economic transformation and development cooperation. She expressed her government’s dedication to working closely with Zambia to realize the shared vision of improving the well-being of both nations’ citizens.

The Tanzanian President reaffirmed her country’s commitment to collaborating with Zambia on development and infrastructure projects that would further connect the two nations. She also pledged to support the construction of a new natural gas pipeline to meet Zambia’s growing energy needs, which are essential for the Zambian economy’s continued growth.

President Hassan commended President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration for the significant economic progress achieved in recent times and the continued social integration and unity within Zambia. She urged Zambians to use Independence Day commemorations as an opportunity to remember the sacrifices of liberation heroes and work towards shaping the nation’s development trajectory.

In response, President Hichilema expressed gratitude to President Hassan for gracing Zambia’s 59th Independence Day celebrations. He emphasized Zambia’s eagerness to deepen its relationship with Tanzania, particularly in the development of joint infrastructure ventures that would benefit the citizens of both countries.

Hichilema stressed the importance of African countries, such as Zambia and Tanzania, expediting economic and social transformation to ensure that ordinary citizens can enjoy the fruits of their countries’ liberation. He called for the utilization of natural resources to transform the socio-economic landscape and guarantee the well-being of the people.

President Hichilema highlighted the government’s commitment to improving the country’s economic fortunes and its investment in free education to provide young Zambians with opportunities for participating in the nation’s development.

He also pledged that Zambia would continue to make the Tazara corridor a focal point for trade, investment, and the movement of people to foster regional peace and development. Hichilema affirmed that other corridors, such as Nacala, Beira, Lobito, and the South-to-South corridor, would also play a vital role in facilitating trade and investment in the region.

Additionally, he expressed his commitment to working with President Hassan, who serves as Deputy Chair of the SADC Troika Committee, to ensure peace, security, and stability in the region.

The Independence Day celebrations were attended by numerous dignitaries, including Vice President Mutale Nalumango, Defense and Service Chiefs, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti, former Vice Presidents Nevers Mumba and Enoch Kavindele, Cabinet Ministers, Traditional Leaders, Diplomats, senior government officials, and invited citizens.

The festivities were marked by a jubilant atmosphere, with entertainment provided by the Defence Force Choir, UPND Choir, Amayenge Band, and other performances, as well as moments of humor. President Hassan is scheduled to address the National Assembly of Zambia on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, concluding her state visit to Zambia on a positive note of strengthened bilateral relations.