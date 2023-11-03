The Civil Society Health Partnership has issued a call for increased financial support to both public and private media outlets in order to bolster public awareness and sensitization efforts regarding critical health issues, including Anthrax, Cholera, and COVID-19. The organization’s Executive Director, Humphrey Monde, stressed the importance of disseminating information about these pandemics to the public.

Mr. Monde appealed to the government and other stakeholders to allocate resources for potential partnerships with media organizations. Such partnerships would enable the dissemination of crucial information aimed at raising awareness about the health issues affecting the public.

In light of the ongoing battle against Anthrax, Mr. Monde underscored the necessity for collective efforts from all key stakeholders to support the Ministries of Health and Livestock and Fisheries in containing the spread of the disease. He highlighted the importance of enhancing surveillance measures to prevent the spread of Anthrax. This includes taking measures to halt the transportation and sale of meats in areas that are not designated for such activities, such as streets and open markets.

Mr. Monde also called on the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities in their respective communities. This collaborative approach can contribute to early detection and containment of health threats.

Additionally, Mr. Monde cautioned the public about the significance of maintaining high standards of hygiene to prevent the resurgence of COVID-19 and the increasing cases of malaria, especially with the onset of the rainy season.

The Executive Director commended the Ministry of Health for its swift response to the Anthrax outbreak in the country, emphasizing the importance of enhancing surveillance systems and mechanisms. The organization’s call for collective action and increased public awareness is aimed at combating the ongoing health challenges and ensuring the well-being of the population.