President Hakainde Hichilema expressed hope that various political stakeholders in the Kingdom of Lesotho will come to a consensus and implement the necessary reforms that the Basotho people eagerly await. President Hichilema’s remarks came during his visit to Lesotho, where he engaged with key political figures and stakeholders to discuss the reform process.

As the Chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Corporation, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of political leaders prioritizing the interests of the people of Lesotho above all else. He stated that the reforms agreed upon after the 2022 elections are critical for stabilizing the kingdom and enabling it to focus on social and economic development.

The President acknowledged the significance of the ongoing engagements with various political players in Lesotho, aiming to yield positive results and assist the kingdom in moving forward. He stressed that SADC’s overarching objective is to establish the region as one of the most stable in the world.

During his visit to Lesotho yesterday, President Hichilema was accompanied by Dr. Jakaya Kikwete, the Chairman of the SADC Council of Elders and former President of the United Republic of Tanzania. The two leaders held productive meetings with the Prime Minister of Lesotho, Rt Hon. Samuel Matekane, and the President of the Lesotho Senate, Mr. Mamonaheng Mokitimi, among other stakeholders.

In addition, President Hichilema and Dr. Kikwete paid a courtesy call on His Majesty King Motlotlehi Letsie III at the Royal Palace in Maseru, where they engaged in a fruitful conversation on advancing peace and stability within the SADC region.

Upon returning to Zambia, President Hichilema expressed gratitude for the continued support and prayers of the citizens, emphasizing the government’s unwavering commitment to advocating for peace and security both domestically and across the region.

The President’s visit to Lesotho underscores the commitment of SADC member states to fostering peace, stability, and political reforms in the region, addressing the pressing needs of their neighboring nations.