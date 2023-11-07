ZCCM-IH and Vedanta Resources have officially signed a shareholders and implementation agreement aimed at regulating the operations of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM). This agreement outlines the obligations and responsibilities of both Vedanta and ZCCM-IH in managing KCM’s operations.

The signing ceremony, held in Lusaka, was witnessed by several government officials, including Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe, Infrastructure Minister Charles Milupi, and Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati.

Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe, while addressing the attendees, urged all parties involved to uphold their commitments as outlined in the agreement. He stressed the importance of taking corporate social responsibility seriously as a means of enhancing the company’s relationship with the local community.

Vedanta Resources’ representative, Christopher Griffith, shared his company’s focus on fulfilling its investment pledge, which was announced on September 5, 2023, following the initial agreement. Griffith also emphasized Vedanta’s commitment to rebuilding community trust in KCM through the strengthened partnership with the Zambian government.

ZCCM-IH’s Chief Executive Officer, Ndoba Vibetti, highlighted that the agreement delineates the roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder in managing KCM. This milestone signifies a significant step toward establishing a mutually beneficial and productive partnership for the management of Konkola Copper Mines.