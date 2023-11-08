The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is mourning following the sad news of the passing of its former president, Mr. Tom Mtine. Mr. Mtine, a prominent figure in Zambian football, held the role of FAZ president on three occasions and presided over the National Football League until its dissolution. He was also honored with membership on the CAF (Confederation of African Football) executive committee.

Mr. Mtine’s contributions to football, business, and politics left an indelible mark on Zambia, and his legacy is being celebrated by those who knew and worked alongside him.

FAZ’s current president, Andrew Kamanga, expressed his deep sadness at the loss, describing Mr. Mtine as a giant in various fields. “Football has lost a father figure in Mr. Mtine, who served in various capacities over the years. He inspired many football administrators with his knack for excellence,” said Kamanga. “We can only celebrate his life by carrying on his legacy of administrative excellence. He was not just a football colossus but exerted his influence and talents into politics and business.”

Kamanga highlighted Mr. Mtine’s enduring impact on Zambian football, noting that successive FAZ administrators had drawn inspiration from his leadership. “Mr. Mtine wore many hats in his life, but in football, he could be remembered as foremost among football administrators. It is not by accident that he was awarded by FIFA during the centenary celebration in 2004 for his contribution to the sport in Zambia.”

Tom Mtine, who lived to the remarkable age of 97, will be laid to rest in Chipata, his final resting place. The veteran administrator had been a resident of Ndola for many years, contributing significantly to the football landscape of Zambia.

The Zambian football community and the nation at large are mourning the loss of a man whose passion and dedication touched countless lives. Mr. Mtine’s name will forever be associated with the growth and development of football in Zambia, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of sports administrators.